Peirce Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Peirce Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.8% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFGR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,788,000. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 583.9% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 43,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,319 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 588,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 138,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 223,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,502. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

