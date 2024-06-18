Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.31.

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

PR stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Permian Resources has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

