Persistence (XPRT) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Persistence has a total market cap of $43.55 million and approximately $550,667.09 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,682,957 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

