Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CATX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CATX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 157,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,664. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. On average, analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Perspective Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,490.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,956.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 3,003 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,490.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,427 shares of company stock valued at $317,830. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.