Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$401,900.40 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 27,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$401,900.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.3 %

PEY traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,925. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

