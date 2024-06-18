Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,716,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,122,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

