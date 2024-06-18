Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.02

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.03, with a volume of 14936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.09.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$318.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$148.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
