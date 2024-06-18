Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.02

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.03, with a volume of 14936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.09.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$318.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$148.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

(Get Free Report)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.