Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 11.85.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

