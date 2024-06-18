ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $25.16

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $24.43. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 925,327 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

