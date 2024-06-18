Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.44

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 249899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Prothena Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Prothena by 7,751.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

