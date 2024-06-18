Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.80. 748,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.75. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

