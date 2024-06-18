QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) vs. Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Head to Head Review

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for QNB and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

QNB has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.7% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 10.12% 9.38% 0.47% Blue Ridge Bankshares -35.41% -35.59% -2.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QNB and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $73.92 million 1.16 $9.48 million $2.19 10.64 Blue Ridge Bankshares $197.54 million 0.33 -$51.77 million ($3.66) -0.78

QNB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QNB beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. The company serves other community banks, thrift institutions, credit unions and other non-bank financial organizations, such as mutual fund companies, insurance companies, and brokerage companies. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management services. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

