Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 4,628 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $174.02 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $199.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.25.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

