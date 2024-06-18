Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 4,831 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

