Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 98,161 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

