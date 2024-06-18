Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 407,968 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.5 %

LVS opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.