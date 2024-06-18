Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $7.70 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $295.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.05.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.