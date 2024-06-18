Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 175.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex by 14.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 1,195.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 205,489 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 31.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 68,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

VERX stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $329,088.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,665 shares in the company, valued at $36,067,976.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $329,088.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,067,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,429,936.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,152.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,380,302 shares of company stock worth $75,855,084 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

