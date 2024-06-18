Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.38% of GigaCloud Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,816 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,057,037.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,110,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,848,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,578,698 shares of company stock worth $53,711,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.88. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

