Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 4,775 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

