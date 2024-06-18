Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.0 million-$74.0 million. Quantum also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.150–0.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Quantum Price Performance

About Quantum

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 1,470,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,148. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.62.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

