Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

