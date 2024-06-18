RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer Sells C$643,280.00 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.41, for a total value of C$643,280.00.

RB Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RBA stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$109.87. 237,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,391. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$72.56 and a 1 year high of C$112.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17. The firm has a market cap of C$20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global Company Profile

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.