ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $9.46 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 85.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00110594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008858 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

