Request (REQ) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. Request has a market capitalization of $107.87 million and $5.68 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,444.53 or 0.99940351 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012255 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000758 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00080008 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10944584 USD and is down -8.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,213,764.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

