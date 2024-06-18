Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $108.67 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Request has a market cap of $108.67 million and $3.20 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11970866 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,994,941.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

