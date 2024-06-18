REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. REV Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $28.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1,020.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 348,507 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 50,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

