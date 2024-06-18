Reviewing Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Getty Images has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Getty Images and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 2 4 0 2.67 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Getty Images presently has a consensus target price of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 63.31%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

45.8% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Getty Images shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images 3.33% 9.18% 2.35% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -464.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getty Images and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $916.55 million 1.64 $19.34 million $0.06 61.50 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

Getty Images beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

