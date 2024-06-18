Reviewing Slam (SLAM) & Its Competitors

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Slam to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Slam has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam’s peers have a beta of -14.68, indicating that their average share price is 1,568% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A Slam Competitors 122 278 451 17 2.42

This is a summary of recent ratings for Slam and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.91%. Given Slam’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Slam has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Slam and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A $4.59 million 101.09 Slam Competitors $2.61 billion -$290.06 million 9.91

Slam’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Slam. Slam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Slam and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -11.70% 2.36% Slam Competitors -488.42% -78.82% -7.10%

Summary

Slam beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Slam

(Get Free Report)

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

