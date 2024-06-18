RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.46.

RH opened at $231.44 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

