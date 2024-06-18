Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Get Roblox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.58. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,522,892.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,887 shares of company stock worth $16,410,887. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Roblox by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.