Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.78

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 252286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

