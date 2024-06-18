Sanctum Infinity Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.92 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be bought for about $170.97 or 0.00265268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Sanctum Infinity has a total market capitalization of $301.30 million and $20.92 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,762,259 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,779,184.0129684. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 173.7196922 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $19,661,266.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

