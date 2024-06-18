Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 98,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,875. The company has a market capitalization of $877.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth about $2,768,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Saul Centers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Further Reading

