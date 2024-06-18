Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 98,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth about $2,768,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Saul Centers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
