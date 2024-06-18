Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,861,000 after acquiring an additional 471,289 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

