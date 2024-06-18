Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Senior Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
Read More
