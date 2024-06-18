Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Trading 72% Higher

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Free Report) shares were up 72% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 6,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Serinus Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43.
About Serinus Energy
Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.
