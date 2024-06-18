ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 150,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,320. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

