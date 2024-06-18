Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to Outperform at Evercore

Evercore upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.49.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of -391.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 73.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 390.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.6% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.7% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.