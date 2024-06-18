Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Drops By 12.2%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 354,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
American Software stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. American Software has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.58.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.42%.
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.
