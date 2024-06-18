Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Drops By 11.9%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
ARQQ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 589,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.51.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
