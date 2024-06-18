Short Interest in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Drops By 13.5%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 43,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $485,929.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,994,066.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 43,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $485,929.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,994,066.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,501 shares of company stock worth $1,924,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 26.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,800,000. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 64.5% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after buying an additional 1,768,120 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 872.9% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,581,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,099 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter worth $11,884,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 475,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,439. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

