Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Decreases By 9.2%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 132,516 shares of company stock valued at $222,449 in the last three months. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

BTAI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. 679,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,751. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,715.72% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

