Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Rises By 9.8%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Byrna Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BYRN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 138,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.73.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $93,412.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,913.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,053.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $93,412.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,913.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,502 shares of company stock valued at $292,019. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 54,028 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
