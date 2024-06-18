Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Grows By 14.3%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 590,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $413.17. 14,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.24 and a 200-day moving average of $358.57. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $430.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,136,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $811,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 188.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,218,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.