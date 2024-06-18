Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Decreases By 10.0%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBFV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CBFV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

