Short Interest in Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) Declines By 6.3%

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 781,600 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 834,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance
Centuria Capital Group stock remained flat at $1.03 during trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Centuria Capital Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
Centuria Capital Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centuria Capital Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- VinFast Auto’s EV Sales Target: Stock Market Hype or Reality?
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.