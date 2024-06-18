Short Interest in Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) Declines By 6.3%

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 781,600 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 834,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance

Centuria Capital Group stock remained flat at $1.03 during trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Centuria Capital Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Centuria Capital Group Company Profile

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

