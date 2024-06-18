Short Interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Grows By 11.3%

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 13,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,282. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

