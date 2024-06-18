Short Interest in Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Increases By 9.1%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DPBSF remained flat at C$41.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 12-month low of C$39.93 and a 12-month high of C$54.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.39.

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

