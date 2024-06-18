Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Grows By 5.1%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 626,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.39. 1,159,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.04. Diageo has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

